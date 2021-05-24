Swansea City loanee Freddie Woodman is attracting strong interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Southampton ahead of his summer return to Newcastle United, according to the Chronicle Live.

Woodman has spent the season on loan at Championship side Swansea for the second season running and has been instrumental in the Swans reaching the play-off final. His recent performances this season have now caught the eye of Arsenal and Southampton.

The 24-year-old has played in 45 of the 46 Championship games this season for Swansea, making it an impressive 94 appearances for the Swans overall. Newcastle are aware they need to decide about Woodman’s future this summer as they know he won’t accept being third or second choice.

Newcastle want to keep hold of Woodman this summer but are unsure if they are in a position to offer first-team football to the 24-year-old. Woodman is concentrating on being the first choice at whichever club he’s at next season therefore, the Magpies may consider sending him on loan again for the next campaign.

Newcastle announced in August last year that Woodman had signed a new three-year deal at the club before he went on to re-join Swansea for another loan campaign. The 24-year-old has had an impressive loan spell, he’s managed 20 clean sheets in the Championship this season which saw him collect the Championship Golden Glove award for the 20/21 season.

The former England Under-21 international still has two years left on his current deal at Newcastle and with the Premier League side not desperate to sell, this may see Arsenal, Southampton, and even Swansea find it hard to prise Woodman away from the Magpies this summer.

Woodman’s current focus will be on Swansea’s upcoming play-off final this Saturday, but with reported interest from Premier League sides, it’ll be up to the 24-year-old what he wants to do next in his career.

Woodman has links to Arsenal already as his father Andy is the head of goalkeeping in the Under-23s and with Matthew Ryan looking set to go back to Brighton and Hove Albion after his loan spell, the Gunners will be on the lookout for added competition to Bernd Leno this summer. The same goes for Southampton who are in a similar position with Alex McCarthy being their only real option in goal. However, Swansea can’t be ruled out and especially if they do get promoted to the Premier League, Woodman may want to stick around and continue the impressive journey.