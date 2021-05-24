Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele has been backed to repeat his excellent performances in front of goal for Celtic if he does move to Scotland this summer, according to Alan Hutton speaking to Football Insider.

The ex-Rangers defender believes the League One attacker has what it takes to succeed in the Scottish Premiership. It was reported back in January that Dembele had handed in a transfer request amid interest from Rangers and Celtic. Then last week Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry spoke to This is Futbol and admitted that, because Dembele has a year left on his current deal and he hasn’t accepted their new ‘lucrative’ contract offer, he’ll likely leave this summer.

Fry said: “The club’s policy is if you are in the last year of your contract and the club offers you a contract and you refuse it, we put you on the transfer list”.

It’s been reported by Football Insider, that as well as the Scottish duo being interested there is also interest from England. Premier League side Crystal Palace and recently relegated Fulham are also teams who have been watching the 24-year-old closely in the past few months.

The 24-year-old had an exceptional season both individually and collectively, he was involved in 21 goals in League One this season, reaching double figures in both goals and assists. He managed 11 goals and 10 assists, playing a significant part in Peterborough’s return to the Championship after eight years.

Therefore, because of his outstanding season Hutton is still expecting a high fee demanded by Peterborough this summer, he said to Football Insider: “Well, he’s scored a lot of goals. Yet again, Peterborough have found someone who can score goals. It’s unbelievable.

“If you look at their track record with players like Ivan Toney, Dembele will do what it says on the tin and that’s score goals. It would be a good addition. You just wonder about the fee; I understand he’s in the last 12 months in his contract.

“But if Peterborough are going to cash in, they will want decent money. It’s going to come down to how much they have to spend. Again, Celtic don’t have a manager. Who’s making the decisions about the budget? It’s such a difficult situation. He would be an unbelievable signing. He’s scored goals at a high level so he could come up and do it in the Premiership.”

It seems certain that Dembele will be attracting interest this summer and there looks to be plenty of potential destinations for the 24-year-old. However, it will come down to what Dembele’s main aim is, he could move to Scotland and possibly play in Europe for Celtic or Rangers. On the other hand, if their interest is real he could play in the Premier League for Crystal Palace week in week out. One thing for sure is Celtic are at a disadvantage as they have no manager and the longer that goes on it could potentially see them miss out on Dembele this summer.