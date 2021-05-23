Liverpool are a side that have slipped a lot over this current Premier League campaign and are a shadow of the dominant side they were in winning the title last season.

Liverpool fans, like all others, have been absent but that doesn’t account for the way that the Reds once impregnability has been stripped away and laid bare.

It got so bad at one stage that there were murmurings that Jurgen Klopp should go amongst the Anfield faithful.

Yet, through all that gathering gloom, one player has emerged with a lot of credit. That player is central defender Nat Phillips who, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, is being considered for a summer sale.

Starring at Anfield but a product of Bolton Wanderers academy

Phillips has been thrust into the limelight as such with injuries decimating the centre of Liverpool’s defensive line. Stalwart Virgil van Dyke has been a long-term injury and the Reds have had to patch things up at times.

24-year-old Phillips has been one of those patches and one that has been applied across 16 Premier League games (one goal/one assist) this 2020/21 campaign.

However, while his game has improved during his time at the Merseyside giants, Phillips was a youngster who first made a name for himself at Bolton Wanderers and in their youth set-ups. He’d signed on as a schoolboy at his hometown club in 2006.

His time at the Macron saw him follow in the footsteps of his father Jimmy, a Bolton legend who made over 300 appearances across two spells for the Trotters.

With his career at the Trotters not advancing as he foresaw it, Phillips decided to leave the comfort of what he knew and head out to America on a football scholarship from the University of North Carolina.

Whilst training with Huddersfield Town to maintain his fitness, the opportunity of a trial at Liverpool came up. He appeared in the second half of a trial game against Rhyl with Liverpool’s Michael Beale commenting at the time “Nathan is another guy we’re looking at from outside as well.” From there he was snapped up by the Reds.

Liverpool summer plans afoot says Sun man Nixon

Nixon writes that Liverpool are willing to sell Phillips in the summer as they look to restructure but that is dependent on the size of the offer being put forward.

Commenting on what their ‘offer’ could look like, Nixon says that Phillips “could command a £10million fee” with Liverpool looking for the right bids to land in place.

Whilst not possessing an embarrassment of riches at the moment, Liverpool does have crocked trio Van Dyke, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the treatment benches and ready to return next season.

Whilst it isn’t a given, Sun man Nixon does think that the right magnitude of bid could see the man Liverpool players have named the ‘Bolton Baresi’ move on from Anfield.

Five years after having left Bolton Wanderers and the Macron Stadium, Nat Phillips might well be on the move again this summer.