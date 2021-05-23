Liverpool will allow Sepp van den Berg to join Preston North End again this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Liverpool want him to get some more game time under his belt at Deepdale.

The Lancashire Post says the Reds “will no doubt give the nod for van den Berg to get more loan experience.”

Preston are understood to have first refusal on him this summer after his impressive loan stint this past season.

Read: Burton Albion suffer blow in pursuit of Preston North End man

He was wanted by their rivals Blackburn Rovers in January, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph, but ended up moving to Deepdale in a deal that saw Ben Davies head the other way to Merseyside.

Van den Berg started his career at PEC Zwolle and broke into their senior side a couple of years ago. He made 23 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit before Liverpool took notice and lured him to England in June 2019.

The Reds paid an initial £1.3 million to sign him, a fee that could potentially rise to £4.4 million over the coming years.

Read: Preston North End striker wanted by four League One clubs

He has since made four appearances in cup competitions for the Premier League giants and is still waiting for his league debut.

Liverpool let him leave for Preston last January and will allow him to go back there assuming Frankie McAvoy wants him.