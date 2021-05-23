Southampton have joined the race to sign Football League-linked Ryan Gauld from Farense, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Southampton could look to hand the in-demand attacking midfielder a move to the Premier League this summer.

Gauld, who is 25 years old, also has ‘offers’ from the Championship and appears poised to return from Portugal.

Brentford, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers have all been credited with an interest in him recently by TEAMtalk.

Read: Brentford transfer target mulling over contract offer

Gauld had an impressive past season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, scoring nine goals in all competitions.

However, his team Farense have been relegated to the second tier and will face a battle to keep hold of their starlet.

Gauld started his career on the books at Dundee United and rose up through the youth ranks with the Scottish side.

He broke into the Terrors’ first-team as a youngster and scored nine goals in 50 games to earn a move to Sporting Lisbon in 2014.

Gauld was a key player for Sporting’s B team but only ever made five appearances for their senior side as they decided to loan him out to Vitoria, Aves, Farense and Hibernian to gain some more experience.

Read: Blackburn Rovers-linked striker wanted by Bristol City

Farense lured him away on a permanent basis in 2019 and he helped them gain promotion to the top flight in his first full season there.

Southampton have now joined the race for his signature, with Brentford, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers linked over recent times too.