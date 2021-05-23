Bradford City are keen on Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bradford. Keen on free agent Threlkeld and Morecambe striker Stockton. Need a manager first though … wonder who. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 23, 2021

Bradford City are looking to boost their attacking options for next season by luring him to Yorkshire.

Stockton, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Fleetwood Town have been linked with a move for him, as reported by Football League World.

He is also believed to be on the radar of Bolton Wanderers, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (02.05.21, page 61).

Stockton has caught the eye for Morecambe this season and has scored 13 goals to help fire them into the Play-Offs.

He started his career at Tranmere Rovers and rose up through the youth ranks at Prenton Park. He went on to play 119 times for the Whites’ first-team and scored 28 goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away from the Merseyside club at Southport, Morecambe and Vauxhall Motors as a youngster.

He left Tranmere on a permanent basis for spells at Hearts and Carlisle United before they re-signed him in 2018.

Stockton’s focus is currently on helping Morecambe get to the Play-Off final this afternoon as they lock horns with Tranmere in the second leg of the Play-Offs.

His future with Derek Adams’ side currently hangs in the balance with Bradford now keen as well.