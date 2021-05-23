Bradford City ‘plan to snap up’ Oscar Threlkeld following his release by Salford City.

Threlkeld, 26, is set to become a free agent following his release by Salford City. The former Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle man is now a target of Bradford City’s – The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) reports that the Bantams hope to ‘snap him up’ this summer.

In the season just concluded, the Englishman featured 35 times in League Two for Salford City as they claimed an eventual 8th-place finish, landing just two points and a place outside of the play-off places.

As for Bradford City, they finished the League Two season in 15th-place of the table under Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars who were both sacked earlier this month.

Only in December was their predecessor Stuart McCall sacked, making for a fairly miserable season in the fourth-tier for Bradford City.