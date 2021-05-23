Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is a ‘possibility’ for West Brom, as the Baggies prepare for another season in the Championship.

West Brom suffered relegation from the Premier League under Sam Allardyce. The one-time England boss is set to leave The Hawthorns and The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg.59) have linked a host of managers with the job.

The standout candidate on that list is former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder – the Blades have been managerless since his departure but were at one point being closely linked with Jokanovic.

Now managing in Qatar, Jokanovic has guided both Watford and Fulham to promotion from the Championship and Alan Nixon writes that he’s a ‘possibility’ for the Baggies as they ready for the Championship.

The Serb, 52, left Fulham back in 2018 and has been with Al-Gharafa since 2019, and was previously reported to be earning a staggering £2.5million-a-year with the club.