Blackburn Rovers are planning to loan out Aynsley Pears net season, reports The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Pears, 23, featured three times in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers in the season just concluded.

He joined from Middlesbrough last summer having featured 24 times in the Championship for them last season, but will now be loaned out to gain more first-team experience.

Alan Nixon writes how Tony Mowbray will ‘find a new senior cover keeper’ in the summer transfer window with Belgian stopper Thomas Kaminski having been Rovers’ no.1 during the past year.

The 28-year-old featured 43 times in the Championship for Rovers after signing from Gent last summer.

As for Pears, there’s no indication as to which league Mowbray hopes he can find loan experience in and no reports of any teams as yet interested in taking the Englishman on loan.

At 23-years-old though, Pears won’t want to be playing back-up to Kaminski and should he impress out on loan then it’ll give him an improved chance to claiming the no.1 spot at Ewood Park later down the line.