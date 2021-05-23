Lincoln City are hoping to beat Burnley to the signing of Portadown striker Lee Bonis, reports The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Bonis, 21, has been in prolific form for Northern Irish side Portadown – he netted 16 goals in 14 league games last season and 13 in 14 in the current campaign.

Already a Northern Ireland U21 international, The Sun on Sunday today reports that Lincoln City want to sign the striker ‘from under the noses of Burnley’ – reports earlier in the month claimed that Bonis was on trial at Turf Moor.

The Imps booked their place in the League One play-off final with a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland yesterday. Wembley is becoming a second home for the Imps and they’ll be hoping to continue their unbeaten record at the stadium, where they’ll face Blackpool later this month.

Promotion or not, Bonis looks as though he would be a really keen signing for Michael Appleton’s side and should they have Championship status then it’ll no doubt help with their pursuit of the Northern Irishman.