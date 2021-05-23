Rotherham United are looking at a summer deal for Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles, who was last month linked with both Cardiff City and Derby County.

Charles, 25, has just capped a prolific season with Accrington Stanley in League One. The Northern Irishman netted 19 goals in 42 league appearances, in what was just his second season playing in the Football League.

Formerly of the likes of AFC Fylde, FC Halifax and Southport, Charles has burst onto the scene this season and last month, The Sun reported that both Cardiff City and Derby County were eyeing the £1.5million-rated man.

But now, The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) reports that Rotherham United are looking at a summer move for Charles after their relegation into League One was confirmed.

It was Rotherham and Derby who were locked in a final day showdown along with Sheffield Wednesday, with Wayne Rooney’s Rams eventually finishing a place and a point above the drop zone.