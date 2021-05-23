Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook wants to bring Portsmouth’s goalkeeping coach John Keeley to Portman Road this summer, reports The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Cook is hoping to make League One challengers out of his Ipswich Town side next season. The former Pompey and Wigan Athletic boss is back in League One and looking for a second promotion from the third-tier, having previously won the title with Wigan Athletic.

His Ipswich Town side finished the season relatively strongly, claiming an eventual 9th-place finish – five points outside the top-six.

Now though, it’s reported that Cook wants to bring an old colleague of his, Keeley, to Ipswich Town in the summer with the goalkeeping coach ‘set to leave’ Portsmouth following Danny Cowley’s full-time appointment.

Cook at all of Wigan, Portsmouth and Chesterfield before that, has won titles. He won the League Two title with both Chesterfield and Portsmouth and Ipswich fans will go into next season full of optimism, having seen their takeover recently completed too.