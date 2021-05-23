Stoke City plan to make Joe Bursik their no.1 goalkeeper next season, meaning that Angus Gunn’s loan from Southampton ‘will not be extended’, as per The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Bursik, 20, after several loan spells away from the club now looks set to have his shot at the no.1 spot at Stoke City under Michael O’Neill.

The Englishman is currently on loan with Lincoln City as they prepare for the League One play-off final, having previously spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley, Doncaster Rovers and earlier this season, Peterborough united.

Gunn is in a similar position at Southampton – the 25-year-old has been loaned out to Stoke City this season where he’s made 15 Championship appearances in total, though he doesn’t look any closer to challenging for a starting spot with the Saints.

The goalkeeping department has been something of an issue for O’Neill at Stoke since he took over, but Bursik looks as though he could be the Potters’ no.1 for some time to com after some impressive loan performances with the like of Posh and Lincoln City.