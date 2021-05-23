Mansfield Town are making ‘personal checks’ on Hamilton’s Scott McMann, who’s recently been linked with a move to Millwall.

McMann, 24, is supposedly wanted by Millwall and two other sides following Hamilton’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) reports that Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is making ‘personal checks’ on the Scot, as well as his Hamilton teammate Ross Callachan.

Clough has supposedly watched both in action and could bring them both south of the border to the League Two club this summer.

It seems like an ambitious transfer plan though. The Scottish Sun reported that Millwall, Hibernian and St Johnstone are all interested in McMann, and so Clough might lose out on that one.

As for Callachan, he’d be another ambitious signing but a more feasible one perhaps, given that Mansfield are the only team outed with an interest in the midfielder.