Tranmere Rovers reportedly want Hartlepool United manager, and former Tranmere player Dave Challinor as their next manager.

The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) reports that Tranmere Rovers want Challinor as their next manager.

The 45-year-old is currently in charge of National League side Hartlepool, with his side sitting in 4th-place of the table and just four games of the season remaining.

It comes after Tranmere sacked Keith Hill earlier in the month. His departure was a shock given that he’d only just guided the club to a play-off finish, with Rovers going on to lose their first-leg v Morecambe 2-1.

Today, Tranmere travel to Morecambe for the second leg with Andy Dawes the man in caretaker charge.

Challinor played for Tranmere between 1994 and 2002. The centre-back racked up 140 league appearances for the club and scored six goals, going on to have prolonged stints with both Stockport County and Bury afterwards.

He spent a year in charge of Colwyn Bay from 2010 before spending eight years in charge of AFC Fylde, taking the reigns at Hartlepool in 2019.