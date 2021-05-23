Former Bolton Wanderers and Celtic boss Neil Lennon wants a return to management in England, reports The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Lennon, 49, was most recently at Celtic, It was his second stint in charge of the Scottish club and it was brought to an abrupt end in the season just concluded.

His tenure had turned sour and many fans had grown frustrated at his running of the club – Celtic are now closing in on the appointment of ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Lennon though is reportedly keen on a managerial job in England having spent time at Bolton Wanderers between 2014 and 2016 – to date, his only managerial spell in England.

Alan Nixon writes how the Northern Irishman is ‘looking to work in England’, and that he’s signing up with an agency to ‘improve his PR’.