Rotherham United are ‘weighing up a move’ for Cambridge United’s Paul Mullin – Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle are also in the running.

Mullin, 26, has just capped a sublime season with Cambridge United. He netted 32 goals across 46 League Two appearances for his side but now faces a contested summer, with his Cambridge contract expiring next month.

The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) reports that Rotherham United are considering a swoop for the Englishman, with Plymouth Argyle keen and Bristol Rovers too following their relegation into League Two under Joey Barton.

Paul Warne’s side suffered relegation form the Championship on the final day of the season. It came after a turbulent campaign which saw their fixture list congested towards the end, due to several postponements throughout the course of the season.

But the Millers have either suffered relegation or achieved promotion in all of Warne’s four seasons at the helm and so fans will return to League One hopeful that Warne can work his magic once more in the third-tier.