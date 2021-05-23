Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Steve Cooper may have taken a step forward, as The Sun on Sunday reports that Cooper’s ‘new agent’ was spotted in the director’s box at Selhurst Park.

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has just guided his side to the Championship play-off final. They overcame a strong-looking Barnsley side in the semi-finals yesterday and now face Brentford at Wembley.

Cooper though has been linked with Crystal Palace throughout the year. He’s only ever seemed like a distant candidate but now, Alan Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday how Palace could ‘pay up’ his Swans compensation fee if they are ‘convinced’ about him.

To add to that, Cooper’s agent was spotted at Selhurst Park in the director’s box, presumably earlier in the week when Palace hosted Arsenal.

Palace have been strongly linked with ex-Derby County manager Frank Lampard of late, with ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe’s name also having been mentioned.