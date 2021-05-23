Hull City are ‘ready to move’ for Gillingham’s Jack Tucker, with Peterborough United also in the race.

Tucker, 21, has just capped another fine season with Gillingham. The defender featured 43 times across the entire League One season for Gills, scoring one goal as he played a vital part in Steve Evans’ side.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) reports that Hull City will move for the Englishman ‘if they can agree a fee’.

Peterborough United are also in the running to sign Tucker as per the report, with ‘growing Championship interest’ mounting in the Gills man.

Hull City secured an immediate return to the Championship under Grant McCann, winning the League One title with Peterborough United finishing in 2nd – their third promotion form League One under Darren Ferguson.