QPR are ‘set to sign’ Andy Lonergan on a free transfer this summer – the former Liverpool man is due to leave West Brom this summer.

Lonergan, 37, is set to join QPR as back-up to Seny Dieng reports The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Formerly of the likes of Leeds United, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers and Wolves, Lonergan was last season at Stoke City before signing a short-term deal with West Brom.

Now though, the veteran stopper is set to leave the Baggies when his contract expires next month and The Sun on Sunday claim that QPR are ‘set to sign’ him after seeing Joe Lumley leave for Middlesbrough.

At 37, Lonergan has some valid experience backed up at both Premier League and Football League level, and he’d be an ideal back-up to Dieng who’s firmly established himself as Mark Warburton’s no.1 keeper.