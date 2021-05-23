West Brom were a side who many would have expected to make a decent stab at the Premier League after their promotion season when finishing behind Leeds United.

West Brom went up under Slaven Bilic but they were up against it and struggling from the off. Those struggles continued and led to Bilic’s sacking as the Baggies fought a relegation battle.

Bilic was replaced by the evergreen Sam Allardyce who brief was simple – avoid relegation back into the Sky Bet Championship.

Big Sam backs out – Baggies chase Wilder with Ismael in reserve

However, Big Sam wasn’t able to achieve that and the Baggies slipped back into the second tier of English football. That confirmed, Allardyce announced that he would stand down.

With Allardyce out of the picture, West Brom are in need of a new man at the helm. The Sun’s Alan Nixon reports that the man that the Baggies want is ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

However, should West Brom not be successful in landing Wilder then they may instead turn their attention to Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael says Sun man Nixon.

Ismael in reserve but wanted elsewhere

Ismael has earned his plaudits for the way that he turned Barnsley from a side nearly relegated the season before last to a side challenging for the Premier League this time around.

Nixon does throw out a warning though that could scupper West Brom plans of Ismael as their backup option. On this, Nixon warns that “Frenchman Ismael is also a serious contender for the Crystal Palace vacancy.”

Should Palace, who will be managerless when Roy Hodgson leaves at the end of this season, move for Ismael then the lure of the Premier League might be too much to resist for Frenchman Ismael.