Alex Pritchard has spoken out on his future after being released by Huddersfield Town – the 28-year-old has been linked with all of Bristol City, Derby County and QPR this year.

Pritchard finds himself on the free market after a four-year spell with Huddersfield Town. The man signed for around £11million from Norwich City during the 2017/18 campaign now leaves for free, after two difficult seasons in Yorkshire.

This season and in the previous, Pritchard racked up 18 Championship appearances both times and failed to score in either as well.

Formerly of Spurs, the Englishman was once a player hailed at Championship level having shone with the likes of Brentford and Norwich City in the second-tier.

Back in January, Derby County were tipped with a move for the midfielder and soon after QPR were linked – Mark Warburton managed Pritchard during the 2014/15 season in which he scored 12 goals in 47 Championship appearances, reaching the play-offs that season. Also in the running are Bristol City who were reported to be interested back in March.

Speaking to The Athletic, Pritchard has opened up on his future but remained coy on his next move, making it clear that things are as it stands, up in the air:

“Every year I’d go away on holiday and wouldn’t think about it, because I’d get told to come back whenever pre-season starts. This time, I haven’t got that message. I don’t know where, or when, I’m going.

“It’s hard. It’s scary. It’s exciting. It’s nerve-racking — because people ask questions and I don’t have answers. I have family members asking me and I don’t know! We’ll see.”

Despite two disappointing seasons with Huddersfield Town, Pritchard will surely have interest in the summer. He remains a player in the prime years of his career and with a lot to offer, and likely a lot to prove after leaving Huddersfield.

QPR could be a good fit given his Warburton ties but a move to either Bristol City or Derby County could both be exciting opportunities, at two clubs hoping to turn around their fortunes after disappointing 2020/21 campaigns.