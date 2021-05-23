Sunderland is a club many consider to be one of the fallen giants of English football – resigned as they are to League One for another season.

Sunderland also has a reputation for producing or unearthed some talented youngsters who have then starred for other clubs.

One such discovery is youngster Josh Hawkes. Hawkes has starred for the Black Cats Under-23s since he was snapped up last summer after having been released by Hartlepool. Now Sunderland could be about to lose him according to TEAMtalk.

Hawkes on fire for young Black Cats – Sunderland to lose out

Since being snapped up by Sunderland, 21-year-old Hawkes exploded in the Under-23s and helped them to the Premier League Two Play-Off final.

In 20 Premier League 2 appearances, Hawkes soared to 13 goals and 6 assists whilst playing a number of roles – predominantly left-wing, attacking midfield and as a centre-forward.

However, despite this impressive record for the Under-23s, Hawkes wasn’t called on by Sunderland boss Lee Johnson for their League One campaign.

That campaign ended today with Lincoln City advancing to the League One Play-Off Final after a 3-2 aggregate win that was sealed at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light ground.

That could also be the final nail in the coffin for Hawkes with interest in the youngster still high.

Premier League pack bearing down on Hawkes

TEAMtalk writes that Hawkes’ one-season stay at Sunderland could be about to end with a quartet of Premier League teams cited as interest in landing him.

Commenting that “he is set to move on again” and “with interest very high,” TEAMtalk add that his next move could see him land in the capital with West Ham and Crystal Palace “leading the chase.”

They add that Leeds United and Newcastle United, who were said to be keen on Hawkes last summer, “remain interested” and thus must also be considered as still in the chase for the free-scoring youngster.

Whatever the next move is for Joshua Hawkes, it looks likely that it could be a few steps up in class and competition what with four Premier League sides said to be in the hunt.