Sunderland lost 2-1 against Lincoln City in the League One play-off semi-final today, and it might have been a final appearance for Chris Maguire.

Maguire, 32, is in his third season with Sunderland. The Scot is out one of many coming into the final weeks of their contracts though, with the club’s promotion bid having understandably put talks on hold.

For the Scot, today’s start was his first since March. He racked 33 League One appearances this season and scored five goals but he’s not really been a part of Lee Johnson’s plans.

There were reports citing a ‘rift’ between the two earlier in the campaign but Johnson played that down. Despite that, it remains unclear if not unlikely that Maguire will be offered a new Sunderland deal, and today’s involvement could prove to be his last for the Black Cats.

Maguire going off, gets a good reception, applauds back, could be his final game. Hopefully not #SAFC — Richard Mennear (@RichMennear) May 22, 2021

Today’s defeat caps a 3-2 aggregate loss to Lincoln City in the League One play-off semi-final. It brings an end to a turbulent season at the Stadium of Light which has seen a change in ownership and management, with Johnson giving the club a huge uplift since coming in.

Cracks started to appear in his side towards the end of the campaign though. Sunderland went into the play-offs in bad form and rather unexpectedly, they’ve crashed out of the play-offs despite an inspired first half performance today.

In fairness, Maguire might not have been the only one to have played his final game for Sunderland today. Of their starting XI today, all of Maguire, Grant Leadbitter, Aiden McGeady, Josh Scowen, Luke O’Nien, Lee Burge and Callum McFadzean are out of contract this summer.

A huge clear-out is on the cards and a potentially clean slate for Johnson to work on going into the 2021/22 season.