Norwich City have had their hand forced over experienced defender Timm Klose with the Swiss international centre-back set to return to Carrow Road next season.

Norwich City had loaned him out to FC Basel last season with the Swiss side confirming that they will not be taking up the attached purchase option on Klose.

Klose signed for the Canaries on a three-and-a-half-year deal in 2016 and this was extended in 2019. That deal is not due to run out until the summer of 2022.

Klose arrived at Carrow Road from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg and has gone on to make 128 appearances for the Canaries – scoring 10 goals and adding three assists.

Relegation from the Premier League saw Klose, who’d made 17 appearances in English football’s top tier competition, head back to Switzerland on loan.

Whilst there last season, Klose made 28 appearances for FC Basel scoring two goals against FC Sion – hitting one goal in both home and away games.

His move to FC Basel saw him reunited with the capital city side and was a return to a club where he’d first signed on from BSC Old Boys in 2007.

Now the Canaries, having romped to the Championship title and back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, will need to accommodate Klose back into the club.

Having a year left on his current deal could mean that he is reintegrated back into first-team plans for the Premier League next season. Failing that, he could be sent back out on loan whilst his contract winds down with the Canaries or left at Carrow Road as a backup option.