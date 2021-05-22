Sunderland beat Lincoln City 2-1 in the League One play-off semi-final second leg today, but fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Sunderland hosted Lincoln City in the second of their League One play-off semi-final legs.

The Imps claimed a 2-0 win in the first leg earlier in the week but found themselves two goals behind inside the first half – goals from Ross Stewart and Charlie Wyke got Sunderland back into the tie.

But Lee Johnson’s side would conceded a third on aggregate after the restart, with Tom Hopper’s goal eventually sending Lincoln City into the play-off final.

It’s another season in League One for Sunderland then and one man drew a lot of attention today, having proved a hotly contested name all season – Josh Scowen.

He earned high-praise for his first half performance but came under the spotlight once again in the second, giving away a penalty which was ultimately saved by Lee Burge.

See how these Sunderland fans rated his performance today:

I swear this is the first time I've seen Josh Scowen have ANY urgency. — ián 🇵🇸 (@iandobbers) May 22, 2021

Josh Scowen played his best 45 mins there for @SunderlandAFC . #HawayTheLads — Peter Foster (@foslar71) May 22, 2021

Josh ‘The Rat’ Scowen doing his job really well so far today 🐀 #SAFC — Gareth Stevens (@keepthefaith73) May 22, 2021

The best 45 minutes Josh Scowen has had in a Sunderland shirt. — Anthony Dent (@_toosb) May 22, 2021

Scowen’s short passing is repeatedly bad. He doesn’t give his teammates a chance, not enough power or just behind them etc. Maddening — Alex Dismore (@Dizzydismore) May 22, 2021

Should send scowen off. We’d be a better team without him — tony (@tonymurray76) May 22, 2021

Get that donkey scowen off!!! — craig 🔴⚪️ (@craigstoresy) May 22, 2021

We’d be better off in Josh Scowen got sent off — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrown25) May 22, 2021