Sunderland are one of those sides that rightly fill the cliched description of being a ‘former big club’ despite being in League One.

Sunderland, of course, are in League One after successive relegations from first the Premier League and then the Sky Bet Championship.

They suffered that double, consecutive relegation between 2017-2018 and have been in the third tier of English football – League One – since then.

They are currently battling to get out of League One and looking to overturn a 2-0, first-leg deficit to Lincoln City. To do that they will need to emerge victorious at the Stadium of Light in front of 10,000 of their own fans.

READ: Alan Nixon brutally dismisses Sunderland quality after Wigan Athletic loss – one man praised

McGeady helps make it 2-0 – Black Cats right back in it

Harriet Lander/Getty Images Sport

Sunderland knew they were in for a right battle as they looked to overhaul that 2-0 deficit suffered in defeat at Sincil Bank.

In a sparkling first-half display for Sunderland, Aiden McGeady has helped drag the Black Cats back onto level terms with two assists, making it 16 this season, for Ross Stewart (13′) and Charlie Wyke (33′).

Twitter reaction to McGeady brilliance

Those assists have been met with some very complimentary comments from fans across on Twitter. Here is a selection of what some of these fans have had to say: