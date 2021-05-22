Sunderland are one of those sides that rightly fill the cliched description of being a ‘former big club’ despite being in League One.

Sunderland, of course, are in League One after successive relegations from first the Premier League and then the Sky Bet Championship.

They suffered that double, consecutive relegation between 2017-2018 and have been in the third tier of English football – League One – since then.

They are currently battling to get out of League One and looking to overturn a 2-0, first-leg deficit to Lincoln City. To do that they will need to emerge victorious at the Stadium of Light in front of 10,000 of their own fans.

McGeady helps make it 2-0 – Black Cats right back in it

Sunderland knew they were in for a right battle as they looked to overhaul that 2-0 deficit suffered in defeat at Sincil Bank.

In a sparkling first-half display for Sunderland, Aiden McGeady has helped drag the Black Cats back onto level terms with two assists, making it 16 this season, for Ross Stewart (13′) and Charlie Wyke (33′).

McGeady's first assist pic.twitter.com/4y06nGFSAk — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) May 22, 2021

McGeady with the assist pic.twitter.com/rH05Z732hq — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) May 22, 2021

Twitter reaction to McGeady brilliance

Those assists have been met with some very complimentary comments from fans across on Twitter. Here is a selection of what some of these fans have had to say:

Aiden McGeady is just pure filth. Skills are filth. Dribbling is filth. That cross was filth. Such a good player to watch on his day. — Dominic Kaye (@southern_dale) May 22, 2021

Aiden McGeady is absolutely balling out in the play-offs, timeless #playoffs2021 — Sam Tonks (@samjtonks7) May 22, 2021

How mad is it that Aiden Mcgeady is actually better than Alex Iwobi — Mr BlueSky (@UpTheToffees_) May 22, 2021

16 assists for McGeady this season. He may be 35 years old but just goes to show how important that extra bit of quality in the final third is. Something we have to get right this season #itfc #SUNLIN — Mark Beck MK2 (@_rskid26) May 22, 2021

18 – Aiden McGeady has now made the joint-most assists of any player in the top four tiers of English football across all competitions this season, with today's pair taking him level with Bruno Fernandes. Gift. — Ian Collins (@Ian_Collins_03) May 22, 2021

McGeady class player btw. — Specs (@Joesole_) May 22, 2021

Aiden McGeady is a baller — Jonny Igoe (@JonnyIgoe) May 22, 2021

Mcgeady far too good for league 1 — Simonbby ☠️🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ⚽⭐⭐NFFC (@simonbby) May 22, 2021

Mcgeady still an absolute baller 🔥 — Jack Kirkpatrick (@jackkirky25) May 22, 2021

Mcgeady to Wyke > Son to Kane 😍😍 — Connor Short (@ConnorS70816239) May 22, 2021