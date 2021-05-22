Huddersfield Town are in talks with MK Dons’ out of contract goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, Sky Sports has claimed (12:37, 22.05.21).

Huddersfield Town will be looking to bring in some fresh faces this summer as they target a vast improvement on their 20th place finish.

Carlos Corberan has already confirmed his retained list, announcing that goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler is among the departees.

With Joel Pereira returning to Manchester United, young goalkeepers Ryan Schofield and Jacob Chapman are the only ‘keepers on the books at the John Smith’s Stadium. With that in mind, the Terriers have opened talks with a potential goalkeeper signing.

As per Sky Sports, Huddersfield are in discussions with MK Dons shot-stopper Lee Nicholls over a potential deal.

The 28-year-old will be leaving the League One side this summer, with his deal expiring at the end of June. As a result, Corberan will be able to bring Nicholls in for nothing should the relevant parties reach an agreement.

Sky Sports claim an agreement is “close”, so it will be interesting to see if they can put the finishing touches on the deal sooner rather than later.

Nicholls’ departure from MK Dons brings an end to his five-year affiliation with the club. The former England youth international notched up 43 clean sheets in 157 outings for the club but fell out of favour under Russell Martin.

Given his level of Football League experience, Nicholls could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for Huddersfield.

His experience could provide good guidance for youngsters Schofield and Chapman as they look to continue their development.