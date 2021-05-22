Bournemouth have bowed out of the Championship play-offs following their second-leg defeat to Brentford. With several of their staff on course to join Eddie Howe at Celtic, does today’s defeat all-but confirm that?

Howe remains ‘firmly on course’ to take over at Celtic. Daily Record reported earlier in the week that the 43-year-old is set to take the reigns at Celtic ahead of the 2021/22 season and that several of his former staff at Bournemouth were set to join him.

First-team coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone were the two named, with the Cherries’ technical director Richard Hughes also set to make the move.

With Howe still technically on gardening leave with the club, confirmation of his move to Celtic has been delayed as the club battled for promotion. It was reported last month that this was the case, and that Celtic might have a hard time tempting the likes of Purches and Wetherstone to Scotland should the Cherries have got promoted.

Their additions seemed to be the key to landing Howe as manager and after Brentford clinched the play-off semi-final win over Bournemouth today, there seems to be nothing standing in Celtic’s way.

As for Bournemouth, not only do they now look nailed on to lose three of their staff members to Celtic but they also look likely to lose some of their star players – the likes of Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks in particular look as though they’ll now attract some serious Premier League attention in the summer.

A small plus side is that the Cherries won’t have to pay Howe a promotion bonus, as reported by Daily Record earlier this week. Jonathan Woodgate though has still done a fantastic job – he was slightly let down by one or two individuals today and missing out on promotion now looks to have changed his summer preparations entirely.