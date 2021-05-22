Blackburn Rovers starlet Dan Pike has told the club’s official website that he is aiming to make his first-team debut next season after committing his long-term future to the club.

Blackburn Rovers confirmed on Friday that youngster Dan Pike has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

The highly-rated defender agreed a new two-year deal with the Ewood Park club. While his deal keeps him at the club until 2023, Rovers hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months if they desire.

Pike enjoyed an impressive campaign with Blackburn’s U23s, also appearing in the senior side on occasion.

Now, after securing a new deal with the club, Pike has revealed his ambitions for next season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 19-year-old revealed he is hoping to make his first-team debut next season. Pike went on to add that he is excited to see what the future holds after committing his future to the club.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The aim for next season is definitely to try and make my debut for the first team.

“Just being in and around it has given me a real hunger to achieve more. It was a great experience and I learnt a lot training with them and just being around it on matchday, seeing how the players prepare.

“So I’m looking forward to going back in pre-season and smashing it and seeing what the season holds for me.”

The young right-back has played plenty of games for Blackburn’s U23s and U18s teams. Pike notched up 56 outings for the club’s U18s before graduating to the U23s, where he has played 26 times.

Pike has been in and around the senior picture this season but is yet to make his professional debut.

The Rovers prodigy was an unused substitute on three occasions this season. He was on the bench against Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup as well as in the league versus Birmingham City and Watford.