Brentford beat Bournemouth 3-1 to advance into the Championship play-off final today.

Brentford hosted Bournemouth in the second of their two play-off semi-final legs today. The Cherries took a 1-0 lead to west London and grabbed an early lead today through Arnaut Danjuma.

Ivan Toney would level things form the spot soon after. Chris Mepham was sent off for the visitors in the first-half and soon after the restart, Vitaly Janelt fired Brentford into a 2-1 lead.

The Bees still needed a third to take the aggregator lead and with less than 10 minutes to play, second half substitute Marcus Forss scored that all-important goal.

For plenty of Bournemouth fans, Mepham’s sending off was today’s turning point. The 23-year-old has often come under the spotlight this season and today’s performance was another for the Welshman to forget.

Brentford will now play in their second play-off final in as many seasons, against either Barnsley or Swansea City.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Mepham’s performance today:

Mepham could potentially ruin the club #afcb — jay (@jay19___) May 22, 2021

Cheers mepham, going to lose the likes of Danjuma, Lerma etc now 👍#afcb — Tyler Purdey (@tyler_purdey) May 22, 2021

Chris Mepham has cost us. #afcb — Jason Keets (@JasonKeets) May 22, 2021

Yeaaaah that’s been coming, think that’s us finished now. Cheers Mepham #afcb — Liam Grace (@_LiamGrace) May 22, 2021

Cheers Mepham mate. Cheers #afcb — Dom Greenslade (@DAGreenslade) May 22, 2021

I don’t think you’ll see Mepham in an #afcb shirt again…whatever the result — Cherry_Aid (@Cherry_Aid) May 22, 2021

I do hate giving players a hard time but Mepham mate come on answer your critics 🙁 #afcb — Brennan Joyce (@PedroPaddy) May 22, 2021

Mepham again , now defend him #afcb — steve Hall (@swagsteveagain) May 22, 2021

Mepham hero to zero …..players cant use their brains ….. Woody get some sense into them…. #afcb. — Paul James (@paul18280) May 22, 2021