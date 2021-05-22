John O’Shea could go on to become a top coach, Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has told Berkshire Live.

John O’Shea has been working as part of Paunovic’s backroom staff since bringing an end to his playing career.

The 40-year-old retired at the end of last season after a senior career spanning around 20 years. The former Sunderland and Manchester United man played nearly 700 games over the course of his career and his experience looks to have translated well into coaching.

Now, O’Shea has earned high praise from Reading boss Paunovic.

The Royals boss admitted that he will be losing the Irishman at some point, adding that he believes he can go on to enjoy a successful coaching career.

As quoted by Berkshire Live, here’s what he had to say:

“I think he [O’Shea] is going to be a fantastic coach, and I think that for everyone in our staff.

“I know at some point I am going to lose them, but lose them in a good way. Because I know that they have to move on with what they want to do if that is being a head coach.”

With Paunovic tipping O’Shea for a head coach role in the future, it will be interesting to see how his future pans out over the coming years.

If O’Shea can emulate the success he saw during his playing days, we could see him become a good manager at a decent level once he makes the jump to management.

The Watford-born defender came through the ranks with Manchester United, staying at Old Trafford until 2011. O’Shea played 394 times for the Red Devils, becoming a popular figure among supporters.

O’Shea also spent a lengthy stint with Sunderland, playing 278 times in an eight-year stint with the Black Cats before moving onto Reading in 2018.