QPR’s Rob Dickie is a ‘top target’ of Newcastle Undies’s, reports Football Insider.

Dickie, 25, has enjoyed a superb debut season with QPR. He featured in all but three of their 46 Championship games, scored three goals and proving a hugely impressive player in defence.

Now though, Football Insider report that Steve Bruce wants to bring the Englishman to St James’ Park this summer, having had an interest in the former Oxford United man before he joined QPR.

The news has obviously sparked a reaction from QPR fans and the overwhelming feeling is that Dickie needs at least another season in the Championship before he tackles the Premier League.

Rs fans are desperate not to lose Dickie and it seems unlikely that he’ll depart ahead of what looks to be a penultimate season for Mark Warburton, with his side looking good to challenge the top-six next time round.

See what these QPR fans have said on Dickie to Newcastle United: