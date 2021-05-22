QPR’s Rob Dickie is a ‘top target’ of Newcastle Undies’s, reports Football Insider.

Dickie, 25, has enjoyed a superb debut season with QPR. He featured in all but three of their 46 Championship games, scored three goals and proving a hugely impressive player in defence.

Now though, Football Insider report that Steve Bruce wants to bring the Englishman to St James’ Park this summer, having had an interest in the former Oxford United man before he joined QPR.

The news has obviously sparked a reaction from QPR fans and the overwhelming feeling is that Dickie needs at least another season in the Championship before he tackles the Premier League.

Rs fans are desperate not to lose Dickie and it seems unlikely that he’ll depart ahead of what looks to be a penultimate season for Mark Warburton, with his side looking good to challenge the top-six next time round.

See what these QPR fans have said on Dickie to Newcastle United:

That Webster fella went for £25million to Brighton. So, £30million and we will talk. https://t.co/D15TC0KIUE — Alex (@Alexqpr) May 21, 2021

At least 15m + add ons — Jörgen Tjärnström (@jortja72) May 21, 2021

10 million no less in today's market with 25% of his next transfer sale — Philip Cross (@PhilipR_Cross93) May 21, 2021

Think he's on a 4 year deal, can't see Ashley paying whatever we ask after 1 good season in the championship. He won't take the risk, gotta keep him for next season at least then see where we are…. — philip riley (@philriley14) May 21, 2021

30 mil — Conor Netherway (@ConorNetherway) May 22, 2021

He's the player we need to hold on to more than anyone else. 15m+ easily due to how vital he is for us — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) May 21, 2021

I think to early for him. Would get found out in premier now. But one or two more seasons will be top defender 🤷‍♂️ — darren hubbard (@darrenhubbard1) May 21, 2021