Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt remains in contract limbo as his side bids for promotion via the play-offs. Previously a target of Millwall’s, do the Lions still have a chance of signing him?

Mowatt, 26, has once again starred in Barnsley’s Championship campaign. Under Valerien Ismael they clinched a surprise 5th-place finish to book themselves a play-off bout with Swansea City.

Given the club’s promotion bid, Mowatt’s contracts talks have taken a backseat. The Englishman has been subjected to speculation throughout the season because of it and it largely seems to be boiling down to a question of promotion for Mowatt.

He’ll no doubt stay should his side go up, and he’ll likely consider his notions if they don’t.

Millwall were one of the sides linked with him back in January. They were revealed to be one of a two ‘mystery side’s in the running to sign Mowatt in January and even had a £1.2million bid knocked back.

Gary Rowett said earlier this week how his side are ‘three of four signings’ away from being a top team in the Championship. Mowatt to Millwall at this current moment in time seems unrealistic but if Rowett and John Berylson really want Millwall to start competing in the Championship, then they need to back themselves to sign players like Mowatt.

His eight goals in 44 Championship appearances before the play-offs helped the Tykes on their way to their eventual play-off finish, putting in another good shift in what is his fourth full term at the club.

There’ll be plenty of club watching his situation and Millwall could well be one of them given their previous interest. If Rowett could tempt him to The Den with a good deal then it’ll undoubtedly tempt other names to follow suit and, if Rowett can get Mowatt and a coupe of other top Championship players then there’s no reason why Millwall could’t seriously challenge for top-six.