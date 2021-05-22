Preston North End advisor Peter Ridsdale has told the Lancashire Post that the club have contacted Stoke City regarding a potential reunion with defender Liam Lindsay.

Preston North End brought Lindsay in on loan in January, bolstering their defensive ranks with the out of favour Stoke City man.

The former Barnsley man made a good impression during his time at Deepdale. Lindsay held down a spot in the side under both Alex Neil and Frankie McAvoy, featuring 13 times.

Reports have emerged claiming the Lilywhites have shown an interest in bringing the 25-year-old back and now, those claims have been confirmed.

Peter Ridsdale, owner Trevor Hemmings’ advisor, told the Lancashire Post that contact has been made with Stoke.

Not only that, but the Championship side have spoken to Liverpool and Leicester City regarding potential reunions with defender Sepp van den Berg and Daniel Iversen.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We have asked the question of Leicester, Liverpool and Stoke about the three lads. It’s still early days for answers, two of them haven’t finished their season yet.

“Hopefully we’ll get a clearer picture soon and can then look at other positions.

“There are spaces to fill in the squad and we will work hard to do that.”

With contact made with the Potters, it will be interesting to see how Preston’s pursuit of Lindsay pans out this summer.

Since joining Stoke back in 2019, the Scottish defender has featured 23 times for the club. In that time, he has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

His last outing came for the club came back in January 2020, so it will be interesting to see if Michael O’Neill gives him the chance to earn a spot in his side.