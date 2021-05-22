Former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is being ‘lined up’ for the Wolves job, reports Football Insider.

Lamouchi, 49, took charge of Nottingham Forest ahead of the 2019/20 season. He came in from Rennes and would oversee 55 games in charge, winning 20 and leaving with a win percentage of 36.36%.

He and Forest parted ways in October of last year following a terrible start to the season just concluded, with Chris Hughton coming in to replace the Frenchman.

That same month, Lamouchi landed the Al-Duhail job in Qatar where he’s since won 20 of his 31 games in charge but now, he’s being ‘lined up’ for a shock move to Wolves following the news of Nuno Espirito Santos’ summer exit.

The news has obviously sparked a reaction from Nottingham Forest fans who have largely mixed views of Lamouchi – whilst he almost guided them to a top-six finish last time round, he left the club in a pretty torrid state come this season.

See what fans had to say on Twitter below:

I don’t know if I’m in the minority here but I’m still not over that Sabri era. Maybe it’s because the last games we all went to we were still up there, but he created a connection from team to fans that we haven’t seen in years. Feels a million miles away now. #NFFC https://t.co/hgxhYX8v1v pic.twitter.com/wH0mEuFlMy — Sam Evans ☆☆ (@samevansnffc) May 22, 2021

No way Sabri is getting the job https://t.co/pjGcmtPVHi — Brayden 🌲 (@xBraydenFN3) May 22, 2021

Lamouchi will do well at wolves. Got the right players for counter attacking football #nffc — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) May 22, 2021

Like 1 win in his last 16 games or something embarrassing like that? Gave him a new deal and didn’t win another game. Lucky in so many games and in terms of points we get 3 more than under Karanka/MoN I think. Massively overhyped — ForestBoy87 (@ForestBoy87) May 22, 2021

The fans were moaning about Nunos style of football… — Gary (@RedDogGary) May 22, 2021

Got to be a wind up George I like the fella but huge step up for him — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 (@RobFTID62) May 22, 2021

Not a chance he'll get that job. — ®️ (@Rocky1Red) May 22, 2021