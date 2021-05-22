Former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is being ‘lined up’ for the Wolves job, reports Football Insider.

Lamouchi, 49, took charge of Nottingham Forest ahead of the 2019/20 season. He came in from Rennes and would oversee 55 games in charge, winning 20 and leaving with a win percentage of 36.36%.

He and Forest parted ways in October of last year following a terrible start to the season just concluded, with Chris Hughton coming in to replace the Frenchman.

That same month, Lamouchi landed the Al-Duhail job in Qatar where he’s since won 20 of his 31 games in charge but now, he’s being ‘lined up’ for a shock move to Wolves following the news of Nuno Espirito Santos’ summer exit.

The news has obviously sparked a reaction from Nottingham Forest fans who have largely mixed views of Lamouchi – whilst he almost guided them to a top-six finish last time round, he left the club in a pretty torrid state come this season.

See what fans had to say on Twitter below: