Luton Town are reportedly keen on bringing Tom Ince back to Kenilworth Road next season. But there might be a better option for Nathan Jones on the free market.

Luton Town have this week bid farewell to James Collins. The Hatters’ attack is slowly thinning with him gone and Ince having returned to Stoke City prematurely, with the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall soon to follow.

Jones has Elijah Adebayo still and he looks as though he could become a really key player for Luton next season. But bolstering final third options will be imperative for the club this summer and one Kadeem Harris could be an ideal recruit.

Released by Sheffield Wednesday, Harris is one of a number of players to have left Hillsborough. He undoubtedly struggled in his final season at the club – as did many others given the circumstances – but Harris remains a player with Championship credibility and ahead of the summer, he’s been linked with all of Middlesbrough, Reading, Stoke City and Watford.

The 27-year-old shone in his early Wednesday career but subsequent managerial changes and tactical changes meant that Harris and a few other names were left scrapping for a starting spot. Previously of Cardiff City, Harris is a very forward-thinking winger who favours the left but can play on the right too, and can also play in more of a wing-back role or further up the pitch.

He really is a versatile player and one with Championship experience too. Given that, and given the fact that he’s without a club, Harris to Luton Town could be a really shrewd piece of business this summer. Ince failed to impress very much during his time at the club and Harris – two years younger, available for free and likely on less wages than the Stoke City man – could be a much better option.