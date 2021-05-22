Preston North End are one of a number of sides eyeing up Hull City loan man Regan Slater, Yorkshire Live has claimed.

Preston North End’s new boss Frankie McAvoy will be looking to shape his squad this summer in his first transfer window in charge of the Lilywhites.

McAvoy’s permanent appointment was confirmed earlier this month after initially taking over on an interim basis after Alex Neil’s sacking.

Now, one of the Championship side’s rumoured targets has been reported.

As per Yorkshire Live, Preston are one of the sides eyeing up Sheffield United youngster Regan Slater.

The 21-year-old impressed in the 2020/21 campaign, spending the season on loan with Hull City. Slater helped the Tigers secure an immediate return to the second-tier, featuring 27 times in the league.

Across all competitions, the youngster appeared in 34 games for Grant McCann’s side, chipping in with one goal and three assists from defensive midfield.

However, the Deepdale outfit could have a battle on their hands if they want to bring in Slater.

A number of teams including loan club Hull are eyeing up a summer move for the midfield prodigy.

Sheffield United’s stance regarding Slater’s future remains unknown.

The Blades are still on the hunt for a new manager and his situation will only become clearer once Chris Wilder’s replacement is brought in.

Since breaking into senior football, Slater has played three times for Sheffield United’s senior side. He has picked up experience of senior football out on loan, spending time with Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United as well as Hull.