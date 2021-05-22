Preston North End are likely to keep Josh Earl for next season, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Preston North End see him as decent competition for their left-back spot.

Earl, who is 22 years old, spent the second half of the past campaign on loan at Burton Albion and impressed for the League One side.

The Lancashire Post hinted earlier this month that the Brewers may try and bring him back this summer.

However, Frankie McAvoy sees him as part of his plans as he gears up for his first full season in charge at Preston.

Preston gave him the green light to leave on loan for Burton in the January transfer window and he made seven appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side to help them retain their third tier status.

Earl has been on the Lilywhites’ books since he was seven and rose up through their academy. He is under contract until 2023.

He has made 43 appearances for the the Lancashire club in all competitions so far in his career and will ultimately want to nail down a regular first-team spot with them.

The full-back has found himself out on loan at Lancaster City, Bolton Wanderers and Ipswich Town so far in his career and slotted in nicely at Burton last term.

The Brewers will need to look elsewhere for a left-back this summer with Preston set to keep him.