Harrogate Town are interested in Southend United goalkeeper Mark Oxley, as per a report by the Echo News.

Harrogate Town could throw the ex-Hull City stopper a Football League lifeline following Southend United’s relegation to the National League.

Oxley, who is 30 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and could be available on a free transfer.

He knows Southend boss Phil Brown from playing for him at Hull and the Shrimpers want to extend his deal.

However, Harrogate could try and keep him in the Football League as they prepare for another season in League Two.

Simon Weaver’s side may want to add more competition to their goalkeeping department.

Oxley has played for Southend for the past five years and has made 169 appearances for them.

He started his career at Rotherham United but was signed by Hull as a youngster in August 2008 after their promotion to the Premier League.

The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper spent seven years at the KCOM Stadium and had loan spells away with the likes of Walsall, Grimsby Town, Burton Albion and Oldham Athletic.

He left East Yorkshire on a permanent basis for Hibernian before moving to Southend in 2016.

Harrogate are now interested in luring him back to Yorkshire this summer and he has a decision to make on his next move.