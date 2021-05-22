Bradford City looked like a side freefalling to the National League in the early throes of last season – tumbling to their lowest place since 1966.

Bradford City were under Stuart McCall then. He was sacked and dual managers Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman placed in charge. Under them, the Bantams improved and at one point were knocking on the door of the play-offs before falling away.

Even in the dark days of last season, one player always seemed to catch the eye and that was central defender Paudie O’Connor.

News has come around that the Bradford City defender is a wanted man with Championship sides said to be lining up a summer move for him according to the Telegraph and Argus – Bradford’s local newspaper.

O’Connor: From Leeds United to Bradford City – Championship sides watching

23-year-old O’Connor came to the English game from League of Ireland side Limerick FC in early March 2017 and signing for Leeds United.

He stood out in the Whites Under-23s with many Leeds fans acknowledging that the young Irishman might be ‘one for the future’.

Even after a loan spell at Blackpool where he scored two goals in 17 appearances, there was hope that he’d add to his four games of first-team experience in the Championship for Leeds. That wasn’t to be, O’Connor leaving Elland Road in July 2019 – having only signed a contract extension the previous summer.

This free transfer sent him to Valley Parade and Bradford City. His time at City has seen him feature in 80 games for the West Yorkshire side, scoring five goals and providing three assists. That total includes 42 appearances for the Bantams last season in League Two.

The growing consistency that he plays with has seen Championship sides linked and taking notes.

Comment: Time served with Whites and Bantams means Championship step within reach

There are always some naysayers who are quick to comment about players stepping up leagues and how they’ll struggle to adapt. Whilst that is largely true, you only have to look at the likes of Ivan Toney to dispute that argument as a truism.

It’s not as if youngster O’Connor would be stepping up from League Two as some wet-behind-the-ears whelp. He’s had two seasons of graft with Bradford City in League Two.

Additional to that first-team exposure and experience, O’Connor also captained a very good Leeds United Under-23s outfit at Elland Road and had first-team experience in the Championship. It might only be four appearances but he also made numerous matchday squads.

In that respect, Paudie O’Connor is a time-served player and one who’d take that step up to the Championship in his stride.