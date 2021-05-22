Wolves and Nuno Espirito Santo came to some kind of arrangement for the Portuguese manager to leave Molineux at the end of this season.

Wolves had dropped somewhat this season from their European campaign earned last season to a midtable jobbing outfit this time around.

Nuno Santo leaving opens up a vacancy at the Black Country club which Football Insider say will be filled with former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Lamouchi the man for Premier League Wolves

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that Wolves search fr a Nuno Santo replacement “will take in an approach to ex-Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi.”

Frenchman Lamouchi is currently in charge of affairs at Qatari side Al-Duhail SC where he’s been in charge since mid-October last year.

Prior to that, the former Rennes and Ivory Coast boss had seen through a 15-month stay at the City Ground and Nottingham Forest.

Lamouchi took charge of 55 games for Forest during that July 2019 to October 2020 stay in English football. He earned an average of 1.38 points per match from those games.

However, failing fortunes on the pitch were enough to see his reign at Forest cut short in early October 2020 – Lamouchi being sacked as the Reds struggled. This was despite leading them to their highest placing in 10 years the season before – missing out on the play-offs on the last day.

Referencing a ‘Wolves source’, Veysey writes that Lamouchi “was lined up a year ago” amidst thoughts that Nuno Santo would leave Molineux of his own accord.

Lamouchi being eased into the picture at Premier League Wolves is not surprising considering that he is also said to be represented by Wolves consultant Jorge Mendes – a man with his finger in many pies.