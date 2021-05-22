Bradford City defender Paudie O’Connor is a wanted man, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City will have to fend off competition to keep the defender this summer with a couple of Championship clubs interested.

O’Connor, who is 23 years old, still has another year left on his current contract at Valley Parade.

Bristol City are in the hunt for a young centre-back. However, the Telegraph and Argus say the Robins are not believed to be one of the clubs keen on O’Connor.

The Irishman has been a key player for Bradford over the past couple of seasons in League Two.

O’Connor joined the Bantams on loan for the second-half of the 2018/19 campaign from Leeds United before they made his move permanent that summer.

The 6ft 3inc man started his career in Ireland with Limerick before Leeds United lured him to England in 2017. He was a key player for the Whites’ Under-23s side during his time at Elland Road.

He then made four first-team appearances before a loan spell at Blackpool to gain experience.

Bradford then came calling and he has since found a home at Valley Parade.

However, they could lose him this summer with two Championship clubs said to be keeping tabs on him.

O’Connor could be a shrewd addition by a second tier side in preparation for next term. Bristol City won’t be bringing him in though.