Bristol Rovers have missed out on signing free agent James Wilson to Plymouth Argyle, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers were keen on bringing him in this summer to boost their defensive options.

However, Wilson has opted to stay in League One and join Plymouth.

The defender was released by Ipswich Town at the end of the past season and has swiftly found a new home.

Wilson is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 250 appearances.

Bristol Rovers identified him as a potential addition as they gear up for life in League Two.

Plymouth have swooped in ahead of the Pirates and have made him their first signing of the summer.

Wilson spent the past two years at Ipswich and won their Player of the Season award for last term.

He started his career at Bristol City and went on to play 35 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Brentford and Cheltenham Town.

Wilson left the Robins in 2013 and joined Oldham Athletic on a permanent basis.

He spent three years at Boundary Park before embarking on spells at Sheffield United, Walsall, Lincoln City and Ipswich.

The once-capped Wales International will now be looking forward to a new chapter at Plymouth, with Bristol Rovers left to look elsewhere for a defensive signing.