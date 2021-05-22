Fulham will hold talks with Stefan Johansen about his future at the club, as per a report by West London Sport.

Fulham have the midfielder under contract for another season.

Johansen, who is 30 years old, joined QPR on loan in the January transfer window and was a hit with Mark Warburton’s side.

They are keen to sign him on a permanent basis this summer to boost their midfield department for the next campaign.

Read: QPR-linked defender released by Sheffield Wednesday

Fulham plan to have discussions with him as to whether he wants to stay at Craven Cottage until the end of his contract or head out the exit door.

Their boss, Scott Parker, has said: “First and foremost, you want players here who are hungry and want to face the battle that will be next year.

They’re conversations that we’ll have with them players who are out on loan. They’re our players and they are under contract.

“We need to work out what exactly is the best way to go. That’s a process that will take place in due course.”

Read: Player released by QPR says he is ‘raging’

Johansen joined Fulham in 2016 from Celtic and has since made 136 appearances for the Cottagers in all competitions, chipping in with 21 goals.

He has also had a loan spell away from the London club at West Bromwich Albion.

The Norway international has helped Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League twice before in the past so that experience would come in handy as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League next term.

However, he may fancy sticking around at QPR.