Portsmouth have joined the race to sign Rotherham United’s Clark Robertson, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Portsmouth are keen to boost their defensive options by landing the in-demand centre-back this summer.

Robertson, who is 27 years old, is leaving Rotherham at the expiration of his contract next month and is not short of potential suitors.

Aberdeen want to re-sign him, whilst he may also have offers to remain in the Football League, with Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town keen, as reported by Football Insider.

Read: Sunderland target comments on transfer speculation

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is gearing up for his first full season in charge at Fratton Park and has identified Robertson as an ideal summer signing.

The ex-Scotland youth international started his career at Aberdeen and went on to play 68 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side as a youngster before moving down to England in 2015.

He signed for Blackpool and spent three years at Bloomfield Road, making 137 appearances in all competitions.

Read: Rotherham United in talks with goalkeeper

He played a key role in the Tangerines’ promotion from League Two in his first year at the club.

Robertson was then signed by Rotherham and has played for the Millers for the past three seasons.

The Yorkshire club are losing him for nothing this summer though and he has a big decision to make on his future.

Aberdeen, Sunderland and Plymouth have been linked, but a new club Portsmouth have now entered the running.