Charlton Athletic are unlikely to make a permanent move for Liverpool’s Liam Millar this summer, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Charlton Athletic may be interested in bringing him back in on loan but will face competition for his signature.

Millar, who is 22 years old, spent the second half of last season on loan with the Addicks and made 27 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

Chief football writer at Football London, Alan Smith, has said he hasn’t heard anything about the London wanting to sign him on a permanent basis.

He told the Liverpool Echo on the latest Academy Show from Blood Red: “Charlton are, as a club, reliant to a certain extent on loan players, and if there was the opportunity to extend, they may be interested in that.

“But in terms of a permanent move, that is not something I have heard any whisper about.”

It is more likely that Millar will head out on loan again from Liverpool to a Championship side, with Charlton narrowly missing out on a place in the League One Play-Offs last term.

Millar moved to Anfield in 2016 and has since made one senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side, which came in an FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town.

He gained experience out on loan in Scotland at Kilmarnock before rocking up at Charlton last winter.

The Canadian winger is expected to head out again this summer somewhere to get more experience under his belt but his destination is unknown at this stage.