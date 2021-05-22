Leicester City have released Matty James, as announced by their official club website.

Leicester City have decided to part company with the midfielder after nine years at the club.

James, who is 29 years old, spent this past season on loan in the Championship at Barnsley and Coventry City respectively.

He is now becoming a free agent this summer and will be weighing up his next move.



James made 15 appearances for the Tykes during the first half of the last campaign before switching to Coventry in the January transfer window.

He was a hit with the Sky Blues and played a key role in their survival in the second tier.

It will be interesting to see if Mark Robins’ side try and sign him on a permanent basis this summer with him now available on a free transfer.

The ex-England Under-20 international started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

He never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils but enjoyed two campaigns out on loan at Preston North End.

James left United on a permanent basis in 2012 to join Leicester and has been on the books at the King Power Stadium since then.

He has since made 116 appearances for the Foxes and has chipped in with five goals.

However, they have released him now and he will have to find a new club this summer.