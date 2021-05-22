Fulham will hold talks with Anthony Knockaert about his future at the club, as per a report by West London Sport.

Fulham still have the winger under contract for another two years.

Knockaert, who is 29 years old, spent the past season on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

He moved to the City Ground in October last year and made 34 appearances for the Reds in the league, chipping in with two goals.

Fulham boss, Scott Parker, has said: “They’re conversations that we’ll have with them players who are out on loan (including Knockaert). They’re our players and they are under contract. We need to work out what exactly is the best way to go. That’s a process that will take place in due course.”

The London club are back in the Championship next term and have a big decision to make on the futures of some of their players.

Knockaert moved to England in 2012 and had three years at Leicester City, helping the Foxes gain promotion to the Premier League in his second season.

The Frenchman went to Standard Liege for a brief stint before Brighton and Hove Albion snapped him up in 2015.

He became a key player for the Seagulls and scored 27 goals in 139 games for them.

Fulham came calling in the summer of 2019 and he was part of their side promoted under Parker last year.

However, he was given the green light to leave on loan for Nottingham Forest with his opportunities for game time limited.

Fulham now plan to hold talks over his situation at Craven Cottage.