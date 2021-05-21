Hull City rise to the Sky Bet Championship next season, bouncing back at the first time of asking as League One champions.

Hull City boss Grant McCann will now have to turn their thoughts to a summer of restructuring with players more than likely going in and out of the East Yorkshire club.

One player who is rumoured to be of interest to McCann and the Tigers is Luton Town midfielder George Moncur who is nearing the end of his current deal with the Hatters.

George Moncur: Hatters contract ending – Tigers looking

Moncur started out his football journey at Tottenham Hotspur in their youth set-up before transferring to West Ham and their youth counterparts.

He made his way up through the ranks at the Hammers, going on to make two appearances for the first team. He largely saw time out on loan at the likes of Wimbledon, Partick Thistle and Colchester United before signing for the Us.

His next move saw him land at Oakwell and Barnsley in 2016; a January 2019 move to current side Luton Town being his last permanent transfer to date.

Now he is coming to the end of his current deal with the Bedfordshire outfit and there seems to be an impasse when it comes to getting him to agree a new deal.

Hull Live report that he is a figure who “has been linked with a move” to the East Yorkshire side as they look to restructure their line-up before what will hopefully be a more successful campaign than the last they had at that level.

Moncur made 21 appearances for Luton across last season’s Championship campaign where he scored three goals and laid on one assist.